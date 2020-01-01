We keep ourselves away from politics, follow govt directives: Gen Bipin Rawat

Newly- appointed Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on January 1 said the armed forces stay away from politics and work as per the directives of the government of the day.

His remarks come amid allegations that the forces were being politicised.

"We keep ourselves away from politics. We act according to the directives of the government of the day," he said.

Gen Rawat also said that his focus as CDS will be to integrate efforts of the three services and to work as a team.

He also said that his focus will be to ensure best and optimal use of resources allocated to the three services.