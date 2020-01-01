App
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We keep ourselves away from politics, follow govt directives: Gen Bipin Rawat

Gen Rawat also said that his focus as CDS will be to integrate efforts of the three services and to work as a team

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: General Bipin Rawat
File image: General Bipin Rawat

Newly- appointed Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on January 1 said the armed forces stay away from politics and work as per the directives of the government of the day.

His remarks come amid allegations that the forces were being politicised.

"We keep ourselves away from politics. We act according to the directives of the government of the day," he said.

Gen Rawat also said that his focus as CDS will be to integrate efforts of the three services and to work as a team.

related news

Also read: Who is the Chief of Defence Staff? What are his responsibilities?

He also said that his focus will be to ensure best and optimal use of resources allocated to the three services.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jan 1, 2020 10:50 am

