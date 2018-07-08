App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2018 10:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

We had no hesitation in inviting Mukherjee, nor had he in accepting it: Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS's decision to invite Pranab Mukherjee to address its volunteers last month, and the latter's decision to accept the invitation, had raised many eyebrows

PTI @moneycontrolcom

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the Sangh considers affection for all an ideal, and that is why it felt no hesitation in inviting former President Pranab Mukherjee to its program. "When he (Mukherjee) was with a party, he belonged to them (Congress), but when he became the President of the country, he belonged to the whole country.

"We did not have any hesitation in inviting him, and he did not have any hesitation in coming. We all belong to one country, and we all should have 'Aatmiyata' for each other," Bhagwat said.

The RSS's decision to invite the former president to address its volunteers last month, and the latter's decision to accept the invitation, had raised many eyebrows, with some Congress leaders criticising Mukherjee.

Bhagwat was speaking at 'Prerna Vidyarthi Sammellan' organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

A book on the life of late Dattaji Didolkar, the founder of ABVP, was unveiled on the occasion.

Bhagwat extolled Didolkar as a selfless man who was accessible to everyone, and who had 'aatmiyata' (affection) towards everybody.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari was also present at the event. Gadkari too spoke about his interactions with Didolkar in his student days.

Sunil Ambekar, the national organising secretary of the ABVP, announced on this occasion that the organisation will be starting "Selfie With Campus", an outreach program, this month, aiming to cover one lakh college campuses.
First Published on Jul 8, 2018 10:26 am

tags #India #Pranab Mukherjee #RSS

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.