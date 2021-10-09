We consider India a close partner, says Danish Prime Minister on first head of state level visit since COVID

Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan [Image: ANI]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 9. It is the first head of state or head of government level visit that is happening since the COVID-19 restrictions kicked in.

"We consider India as a close partner. I see this visit as a milestone for our bilateral relations," Frederiksen said at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, ANI reported.

This visit will give an opportunity to review the green strategic partnership, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said.

Asked about the issue of extradition of Kim Davy, the prime accused in the 1995 Purulia arms drop case, Bagchi said, "We are focused on that. This has been on the agenda. We have raised it in the past and we remained engaged with Denmark on this issue and our discussions are ongoing on the subject.

On whether it will come up for discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart, Bagchi had said, "I do not want to prejudge conversations before they happen." India has been demanding the extradition of Davy from Denmark to face trial in the sensational case.

The case relates to the dropping of arms and ammunition by an AN-26 aircraft in West Bengal's Purulia district on the night of December 17, 1995. The consignment had hundreds of AK-47 rifles, pistols, anti-tank grenades, rocket launchers and thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to investigators.

Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen's visit is will be from October 9-11. She is scheduled to hold talks with Modi today.

[Inputs from PTI]