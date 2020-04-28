App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 08:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'We are your children too': Panchkula police celebrates elderly man's birthday, earns accolades as video goes viral

In the video, the elderly man could be seen breaking down. He was overwhelmed by the gesture and eventually put on a birthday cap and cut the cake

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

When a senior citizen in Haryana's Panchkula walked out to meet police officials standing at his gate, little did he expect to be greeted with a birthday cake and a cap!

Police officials in Panchkula celebrated the birthday of an elderly man by cutting a cake and singing 'Happy Birthday' for him. The man, according to reports, stays alone since his children live abroad.

Police officer Arun Bothra, who is active on Twitter, shared the video with the caption, 'When cops came to visit. Must watch'.

related news

In the video, the elderly man could be seen breaking down. He was overwhelmed by the gesture and eventually put on a birthday cap and cut the cake.

"We are your children too," the police officials could be heard saying in the video as they insisted he cut the cake. They also later informed him that the birthday cake is, in fact, a gift from his children.

Many took to Twitter to appreciate the gesture. 

"What a beautiful gesture by Panchkula Police, Chandigarh, Haryana, to have greeted this Senior Citizen on his Birthday. The Birthday Man couldn't hild back his tears (sic)," actor Adil Hussain said in a tweet.

India has been under a lockdown since March 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In these times, police officials, who are on the frontlines, have been providing help and relief to citizens stuck at home. A similar incident occurred on April 18 when police celebrated the birthday of a four-year-old in Delhi.

In Punjab's Mansa district, meanwhile, the police helped a one-year old celebrate her birthday by bringing her a birthday cake.

Note: An earlier version of this article erroneously mentioned Panchkula is in Punjab. The error is regretted. 



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 08:01 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.