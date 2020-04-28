'We are your children too': Panchkula police celebrates elderly man's birthday, earns accolades as video goes viral

When a senior citizen in Haryana's Panchkula walked out to meet police officials standing at his gate, little did he expect to be greeted with a birthday cake and a cap!

Police officials in Panchkula celebrated the birthday of an elderly man by cutting a cake and singing 'Happy Birthday' for him. The man, according to reports, stays alone since his children live abroad.



When the cops came to visit.

Must watch pic.twitter.com/5hV2HSh2NY Close April 28, 2020

Police officer Arun Bothra, who is active on Twitter, shared the video with the caption, 'When cops came to visit. Must watch'.

In the video, the elderly man could be seen breaking down. He was overwhelmed by the gesture and eventually put on a birthday cap and cut the cake.

"We are your children too," the police officials could be heard saying in the video as they insisted he cut the cake. They also later informed him that the birthday cake is, in fact, a gift from his children.

Many took to Twitter to appreciate the gesture.

"What a beautiful gesture by Panchkula Police, Chandigarh, Haryana, to have greeted this Senior Citizen on his Birthday. The Birthday Man couldn't hild back his tears (sic)," actor Adil Hussain said in a tweet.

India has been under a lockdown since March 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In these times, police officials, who are on the frontlines, have been providing help and relief to citizens stuck at home. A similar incident occurred on April 18 when police celebrated the birthday of a four-year-old in Delhi.

In Punjab's Mansa district, meanwhile, the police helped a one-year old celebrate her birthday by bringing her a birthday cake.



Mansa Police's sweet gesture for Maira's 1st birthday. Policemen gave her a surprise by delivering a Birthday Cake at her doorsteps.#TuhadiSevaSadaFarz#PunjabFightsCorona#Punjabpoliceindia@pp_mansapic.twitter.com/nqL2nhfbDs — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 18, 2020



Note: An earlier version of this article erroneously mentioned Panchkula is in Punjab. The error is regretted.