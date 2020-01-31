App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

We are giving pens to children, they are giving guns: Arvind Kejriwal

Tweeting a video of a Delhi government school student addressing an IT-Tech conference, Kejriwal said in Hindi, "We have given pens and computers in the hands of children and dreams of entrepreneurship in their eyes! They are giving guns and hate.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a veiled attack on the BJP over the Jamia Nagar firing incident, Delhi Chef Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government gave computers and pens to children while "they are giving guns and hate".

Tweeting a video of a Delhi government school student addressing an IT-Tech conference, Kejriwal said in Hindi, "We have given pens and computers in the hands of children and dreams of entrepreneurship in their eyes! They are giving guns and hate.

"What do you want to give to your children? Tell me on February 8!"

Close

Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of people protesting against the new citizenship law, injuring a student, before walking away waving the firearm and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi". He was subsequently overpowered by police.

related news

The AAP smelt a BJP conspiracy behind the incident, saying the saffron party wants to create a "riot-like" situation and get the assembly polls, scheduled for February 8, postponed as it can sense its defeat

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.