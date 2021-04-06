English
We are following a dynamic supply and demand mapping mode: Health Secretary Bhushan on COVID-19 vaccination

Earlier, the minister said that the aim is not to administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it when asked if the current vaccination drive can be opened for all.

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 10:19 PM IST

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the idea of the vaccination process controlled by the states is a fallacy.

"We are following a dynamic supply-demand mapping mode," the health secretary was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He was clarifying a statement he made on the vaccination drive in India on April 6.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to expand the vaccination drive to include everyone above 18 years of age as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country.

The CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray also urged that those of all aged above 25 years be vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

“I request you to consider lowering the age group (of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries) to 25 years, as the states facing the surge are having to place curbs to safeguard the lives of the population. However, if a larger number of our young and working population is vaccinated, the intensity of the cases would be much lower than the treatment that they need today," he wrote in his letter to the PM.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19
first published: Apr 6, 2021 10:19 pm

