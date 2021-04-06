We are following a dynamic supply and demand mapping mode: Health Secretary Bhushan on COVID-19 vaccination

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the idea of the vaccination process controlled by the states is a fallacy.

"We are following a dynamic supply-demand mapping mode," the health secretary was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He was clarifying a statement he made on the vaccination drive in India on April 6.

Earlier, the minister said that the aim is not to administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it when asked if the current vaccination drive can be opened for all.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to expand the vaccination drive to include everyone above 18 years of age as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country.

The CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray also urged that those of all aged above 25 years be vaccinated.

“I request you to consider lowering the age group (of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries) to 25 years, as the states facing the surge are having to place curbs to safeguard the lives of the population. However, if a larger number of our young and working population is vaccinated, the intensity of the cases would be much lower than the treatment that they need today," he wrote in his letter to the PM.