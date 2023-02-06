 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'We are eyeing investments of more than UP’s GDP in upcoming Global Investor Summit': CM Yogi Adityanath

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

Yogi Adityanath exuded confidence that the state will achieve $1 trillion economy size in the next four years and said that lakhs of youths will get employment opportunities in the next 6 years.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is gearing up for the state’s next Global Investor Summit scheduled this month. “If we have to change the lives of 25 crore people of UP, if we have to achieve the target set by Prime Minister to make Bharat a $5 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh has to play its role,” he tells Rahul Joshi in a free-wheeling interview. Adityanath exuded confidence that the state will achieve $1 trillion economy size in the next four years and said that lakhs of youths will get employment opportunities in the next 6 years. He also tackled a volley of questions regarding the timeline of Ram Mandir construction, row over Ramcharit Manas, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, caste census and Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll prospects in the state. Excerpts from the interview:

I have noticed a prominent shift in the government's attitude in the last few months. Now the government is more focused on economic growth. But when you say you want to take this economy to Rs 80 lakh crore in 4 years, till 2027, what is your roadmap?

Uttar Pradesh has doubled its growth rate under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. GDP and per capita income have also doubled. Modiji had given Uttar Pradesh a target of $1 trillion economy at the time of the first investor summit in February 2018. We started our work but by the time the pandemic struck. Due to the pandemic, many initiatives couldn’t be taken forward. It created impediments in the road of the economy. But now both Uttar Pradesh and the country have left it behind.

If we have to change the lives of 25 crore people of UP, if we have to achieve the target set by Prime Minister to make Bharat a $5 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh has to play its role. For this, widespread reforms were initiated. Twenty-five sectors were selected and policies were framed for them. Teams were sent to countries and big cities in those countries. I feel satisfaction today that as the date of the summit approaches, we will be able to attract investment proposals to the level of Uttar Pradesh’s GDP. The state does not only offer numerous opportunities in the field of industry but its agriculture also has immense scope. The MSME sector also has full potential and we have no dearth of human resources.