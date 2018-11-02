We are creating a new era for small enterprises: PM Narendra Modi

Highlighting the work done by his government in the MSME sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2 said that his government has ensured that the sector is given special attention.

"We are significantly pushing for initiatives for MSMEs. MSME is the second largest employer after agriculture sector and India is a economic powerhouse due to the MSMEs. We must take collective initiative & responsibility for the MSME sector," Modi said.

Modi launched a portal that will sanction a loan to an MSME in 59 minutes.

“In the time taken for you to reach your office, you can now get a loan. We had run a pilot and I had set a target of 72,000 MSMEs under this and 72,680 have come on board,” said Modi.

He said that loan option for GST registered firms will now be available through the GST portal itself.

Meanwhile, outlining the Modi government's achievements after coming to power, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on November 2 said that the government has been able to help India get rid of the image of India being blighted with policy paralysis and corruption

"We have been able to show foreign investors that the country is an ideal place for investments and there's no place for red-tapism. The government is making various plans to ease the banking sector for the common man. In various fields, we have to move ahead and agriculture is a field where most of the funds have been utilised. Around 32 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, villages have been electrified; we are moving ahead. Since 2014, in the percentage increase in rural sanitation has risen to 92% from 39%. Various countries have taken it up as a case study," said Jaitley.