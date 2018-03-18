App
Mar 18, 2018 08:53 PM IST

We are committed to development with justice: Nitish Kumar

Addressing a public meeting after launching four schemes relating to flood management, Kumar also spoke about measures taken to bring about gender equality.

PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that his government was committed to ensuring "development with justice" and bringing basic amenities like roads, electricity and safe drinking water to the remotest corners of the state.

Addressing a public meeting after launching four schemes relating to flood management, Kumar also spoke about measures taken to bring about gender equality, which included quotas in panchayats and urban local bodies,forming self help groups and free bicycles and uniforms to girls who went to school.

"It was upon the demand of women that we took the radical step of imposing a ban on sale and consumption of alcohol which has had profound impact on the society despite occasional instances of people violating prohibition which can be eradicated through awareness", he said.

"We have also launched campaigns against social evils like dowry and child marriage. Anxiety to arrange for dowry often leads parents to marry off their daughters at a young age. Maternity at a tender age leads to further problems like stunted growth and mental retardation", he added.

"As part of the seven resolves of our government, the remotest localities of the state are being connected through pucca roads. All villages have been electrified and every household desirous of a power connection will be able to get it by the end of this year", the Chief Minister said.

"We are also ensuring availability of proper sanitation and safe drinking water, lack of which cause 90 per cent of diseases afflicting the population", he said. "Nyay ke saath vikas (development with justice) has been our motto", he added.

About the flood-control schemes launched today, he said "these will protect 3.6 lakh people spread across an area of 50,000 hectares from the natural calamity.

It will also lead to an increase in farmers' income". The Chief Minister signed off by greeting the people on the occasion of Navaratri. As the Chief Minister boarded his helicopter for return to the state capital, the take-off got delayed by a few minutes owing to a technical snag. The same was, however, fixed and Kumar undertook his return journey safely.

