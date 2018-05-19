We are awaiting governor's invite: Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy today said the Congress-JDS combine was not in a hurry and was awaiting an invitation from the Karnataka governor for government formation in the state. "We are not in a hurry. We are waiting for an invitation from the governor," he told reporters, soon after the BJP's B S Yeddyurappa announced his decision to quit as Karnataka chief minister without facing the vote of confidence in the Assembly.

Asked about the future course of action, Kumaraswamy said the leaders of the Congress and the JD(S) would sit together and take a decision on it.

The Congress has already categorically stated that it will be a Kumaraswamy-headed government in the southern state.

The May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls threw up a hung Assembly, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with a tally of 104 seats, but falling short of a majority.

The Congress-JD(S) combine has staked the claim with the governor to form the government, saying they have 117 MLAs in the 224-member House, with an effective strength of 221.

Polling for two seats was not held due to various reasons, while Kumaraswamy won from two places.

The Supreme Court had yesterday ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM today, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by Governor Vajubhai Vala to Yeddyurappa to prove his majority.