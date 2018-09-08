WCD Ministry invites applications for National Children Awards 2018

The Women and Child Development Ministry has invited nominations for this year's National Children Awards given to children with outstanding achievements in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

This national recognition is conferred by the president. The last date to submit nominations is September 30 this year.

Elaborating on the awards, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said the National Children Awards is an "amazing platform to honour the exceptional achievements of our children and those who strive towards their welfare, development and protection in a way to inspire others".

Applications are sought in the categories of 'National Child Awards' and 'National Child Welfare Awards'.

The recipients of the 'National Child Awards' receive a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, book vouchers worth Rs 10,000, a certificate and a citation.

The 'National Child Welfare Awards' recognise the work of individuals and institutions who have made a remarkable contribution towards the service of children in the fields of child development, protection and welfare.

The recipients receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a certificate.

The Ministry has also launched a logo design contest for the awards. The details of the contest are available on the Facebook and Twitter accounts of the Ministry. Last date to submit entries for the contest is September 23.

Further details of the awards are available at www.nca-wcd.nic.in.