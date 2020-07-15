WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result: List of websites to check for Class X Results

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of class 10 Madhyamik examinations 2020 on July 15. Students can check their results at the Board’s official websites: wbresults.nic.in or www.wbbse.org.

The announcement was made by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Madhyamik examinations (class 10 board) were held in entirety before COVID-19 struck. The results will be released tomorrow along with the merit list. I would like to congratulate all students in advance," Banerjee said.

All details pertaining to the class 10 results will be issued by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, she stated.

The CM further said that the results for class 12 or the higher secondary examinations will "hopefully" be released on July 17.

Asked if there would be any merit list for the higher secondary examinations, the chief minister said, "...as tests for three papers could not be held, the pattern of CBSE and ISC will be followed in this case.

“But the details will be given by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education," she said.

After the West Bengal Board declares the Class 10 result 2020, here’s a list of websites where you can check the result:

http://wbresults.nic.in/: Students, who appeared in the West Bengal Board examination 2020, can check their result at the official website of WBBSE.

How to check results at wbresults.nic.in:

> Visit the website> Click on the link that says 'Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020'> You will be redirected to a new page> Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card number> Your results will be displayed on the screen

> Download and take the print out for future use

http://www.wbbse.org/: This is the official website of the West Bengal Board. Students can also use this website to check their Madhyamik class 10 exam results.

http://results.gov.in/: This is an alternate website to check the results of all exams held in India, including the West Bengal Board Madhyamik class 10 exam results.

