WB Railways office ignores lockdown guidelines, asks employees to report back to office

All employees in the general stores department of South Eastern Railway in Kharagpur, West Bengal have been asked to get back to office w.e.f June 9. The administrative office will function with 70 percent strength, says a circular dated June 7.

Meanwhile, the Centre has issued fresh guidelines for government officials and staffers. As per the new rules, government officers and staff residing in containment zones are not allowed to come to the office and work from home till the containment zone is denotified.

On June 8, the West Bengal government extended lockdown measures in containment zones till June 30 while limiting the maximum number of people to 25 at places of worship (at a time), wedding ceremonies (guests), and funeral/last rites.

the competent authority stated in the said circular that, in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) plan to ease prohibitions in June, General Stores Depot under the Chief Material Manager – Kharagpur Division (CMM-IV/KGP) will function from June 9.

Following the circular, some Railways offices in Howrah dismissed previously-issued rosters and directed the same to its employees as well, sources told Moneycontrol.

“General Stores Depot under CMM-IV/KGP will function from June 9, 2020 with 100 percent staff strength in the Stores Depot and 70 percent staff strength in Administrative Office including the establishment section till further order,” it stated.

This is in accordance with the MHA order easing lockdown in containment zones up to June 30 and to reopen prohibited activities in areas outside containment zones, and the West Bengal government guidelines for functioning of all activities, it stated.

It further requested staff and controlling officers to follow all guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (M0H&FW) during official duty hours. This includes social distancing, washing hands with soap, use of sanitisers, etc.

Controlling officers of administrative offices are also requested to prepare the duty roster of the stall allowed duty at 70 percent strength.

“Staff working in administrative offices of GSD/KGP who are not called for duty as per roster shall work from home and be available on electronic means of communication(s) and their mobile phones to stay in contact with their Controlling Officers/Br. Officers/Immediate Supervisors. They will attend their duty as and when called for by the GSD/KGP administration,” it added.

The employees, however, are not assured. One of the Railways employees, who refused to be named, sounded deeply concerned about the hygiene situation in the office.

"Since sanitisers are widely available around the office, people are using it. But, social/physical distancing is a joke," the employee told Moneycontrol.

The employee added, "People are repeatedly reminded by the management, through verbal instructions and written notices, to keep distance and follow preventive measures. However, most of the employees are touching one another's belongings. There is no sense of awareness. We even have to ask them to cover their mouth while they sneeze."

Another employee has said that the situation is even worse among Group D employees. They have to work in a congested environment, ignoring all safety measures announced by the state and Central governments.