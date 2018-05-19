App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 19, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

WB Congress condemns BJP gameplan to grab power in Karnataka

The WBPCC President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today slammed the BJP for its attempt to "grab power" in Karnataka "undemocratically" and expressed happiness over the "win of democracy".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The WBPCC President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today slammed the BJP for its attempt to "grab power" in Karnataka "undemocratically" and expressed happiness over the "win of democracy".

Describing the political development in Karnataka during the day which saw the resignation of the newly appointed Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa ahead of the trust vote, Chowdhury said, "What happened after the result of Karnataka election was over was most unwanted. And what has happened now is win of democracy and people's mandate."

Welcoming the development in Karnataka in favour of the Congress-JDS combine, Chowdhury lauded their elected leaders who had shown "absolute loyalty" to their respective parties despite provocation.

Earlier, the Youth Congress demonstrated before the Raj Bhavan here condemning the BJP "gameplan" to grab power in Karnataka and 27 demonstrators and were arrested by the police for violating prohibitory orders in the area.

related news

A group of slogan shouting Youth Congress workers walked in a procession waving placards aand ssembled before the Raj Bhavan north gate before the Karnataka assembly session began and condemned the way BJP was trying to snatch power in the southern state undemocratically.

The demonstrators alleged that the BJP was trying to prove its majority in the House through 'horsetrading'

The placards read 'Hai Hai BJP', 'BJP murderer of democracy in Karnataka', 'Shame on BJP'. The arrested were later released on personal bonds.

The Youth Congress leaders were led by Asutosh Chatterjee, who too was arrested by the police for violating prohibitory orders around the Raj Bhavan, "We had assembled before the Raj Bhavan to register our protest against the way BJP circumvented all democratic principles to come to power in Karnataka despite falling short of the requisite numbers."

Catch the latest news, views and analysis on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018

tags #Karnataka Polls 2018 #Politics

most popular

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.