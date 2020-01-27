App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

West Bengal assembly passes anti-CAA resolution, demands its repeal

The resolution was supported by both the opposition parties Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The West Bengal Assembly, on January 27, passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that demanded that the contentious citizenship law be repealed forthwith, and the NPR and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) be withdrawn.

Speaking on the resolution, which was brought by the state government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Citizenship Amendment Act is "against the Constitution and humanity".

"We want this law to be repealed immediately. We want NPR to be also repealed," Banerjee said.

The resolution was supported by both the opposition parties Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

The BJP legislature party opposed the resolution, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the CAA to help refugees get their citizenship of the country.

Fourth state to pass anti-CAA resolution 

West Bengal became the fourth state to pass such a resolution. Before West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab have also passed resolutions against the new citizenship law.

Rajasthan passed its resolution against the controversial act on January 25, while Punjab had passed one on January 17. Kerala was the first state to pass a resolution against the contentious law on December 31.

The amended citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the West Bengal, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

The state assembly had earlier passed a resolution against NRC in September 2019. The BJP had naturally not supported it.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 05:49 pm

tags #CAA #Current Affairs #India #Politics

