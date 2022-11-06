Waterways key to increase farmers' income, job creation, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that waterways were a key to increasing farmers' income and local job creation as he laid foundation of projects worth Rs 80 crore.

"Ballia is known for its rebellious behaviour. And a beginning has been made today so that it can forge its own identity, Adityanath said at a public programme held at the Police Lines here.

The CM said this as he laid foundation of 47 projects in the district worth Rs 80 crore.

Farmers organisations will produce different vegetables, and that will reach the international market. If farmers income has to be doubled, then the journey from the farm to the market has to be improved," he said.

He said that there is an immense scope of food processing enterprises and sending them through waterways.

"Ganga and Saryu flow in Ballia, which can help the agriculture produce travel to the world market through water routes.

If the Haldi-Varanasi waterway via Ballia is used, then thousands of people will get jobs here alone, and they will not have to go to other states for work," he said.

Earlier in the day, the CM unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar at Chandra Shekhar Udyan. He said that the socialist leader rose above party lines, and did politics of values and ideals.

Chandra Shekhar, who was Indias prime minister during 1990-91, was born in Ibrahimpatti village of Ballia.

"He had admirers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Maharashtra to the North-East, and even in Nepal and Bangladesh. For him, the interest of the nation was above all. When democracy was being crushed in the country, he opposed it," Adityanath said.

He also said that the women self-help groups can be linked with garment manufacturers to strengthen rural development.