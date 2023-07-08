Waterlogging, traffic snarls as Delhi witnesses season's first heavy spell of rain

Heavy rains led to massive traffic congestion and waterlogging across Delhi on Saturday, making life difficult for commuters and proving to be a nightmare for traders.

Several market areas, including Connaught Place in central Delhi, faced waterlogging issues and less footfall of customers.

This was the season's first heavy spell of rain. An "orange" alert has been sounded for more showers on Saturday. A "yellow" alert has been sounded for Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 98.7mm rainfall till 2.30 pm. The Ridge observatory recorded 111.4 mm rainfall.

The Minto Bridge has been closed for vehicular traffic due to the incessant rains that have led to waterlogging. Heavy waterlogging was also reported from the Tilak Bridge underpass.

Amit Gupta, a trader at Connaught Place, said the tall claims of Delhi being a Smart City are exposed every year during monsoon, when shops get flooded and the traders face losses.

New Delhi Traders' Association president Atul Bhargava said, "The government only wants to collect taxes. We have not been involved in the development of Connaught Place. Only beautification is being done." Commuters stuck in traffic took to social media to narrate their ordeal. One of them said the traffic was heavy on Vikas Marg, from Laxmi Nagar to ITO. The ITO area witnessed massive traffic snarls due to the waterlogging at the Tilak bridge underpass and Minto Bridge.

Another commuter said there was heavy traffic congestion at Shakti Chowk, between Dwarka Sector 4 and Sector 5.

People at the Ghevra railway crossing, Chirag Delhi, Nehru Place flyover and near Greater Kailash metro station, among other places, also complained about traffic congestion.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform the commuters about the traffic condition across the city.

"Traffic is affected on Aurobindo Marg in the carriageway from IIT towards PTS Malviya Nagar and vice-versa due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak road in the carriageway from Tikri Border towards Mundka due to waterlogging.

"Traffic is affected on Ring road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to waterlogging near Bharat Darshan park," it informed in a series of tweets.

Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders' Association president Ashok Randhawa said the rains have hit the business.

"We wait for Saturday and Sunday as people step out to shop. But due to the heavy rains, there are hardly any customers. There is heavy waterlogging outside the market area, but not much inside," he said.

Kamla Nagar Market Traders' Association president Nitin Gupta said almost all the shops have been flooded.

"Today's rains have truly turned Delhi into a lake. Almost all the shops in Kamla Nagar have been flooded. The customers are finding it difficult to come to the market. The situation is such that as if we are facing a shortage of boats," he said.

According to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), all major drains are flowing with full discharge capacity, resulting in excess water flowing on the roads.

"Due to very high intensity rainfall today in #NDMC and its adjoining areas between 12 Noon to 2.30 PM, all major drains are flowing with full discharge capacity resulting in excess water flowing on roads. NDMC officials are working tirelessly to get things normal very soon," it tweeted.