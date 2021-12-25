MARKET NEWS

Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi on December 27

Water supply will be affected in areas including LIG DDA flats in Kalkaji, Panchsheel Enclave, Mayur Vihar Phase II, Akbar Road, Sarojini Nagar, Ashoka Hotel, Shanti Path, Safdarjung, Race Course, Sujan Singh Park, and Parliament Library premises.

PTI
December 25, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
Water supply will be affected in several areas in Delhi on December 27 due to the annual flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations, the Delhi Jal Board said on December 24.

In a statement, the DJB said residents are advised to stock sufficient quantity of water.

Due to the annual programme for flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations, water supply will be affected in certain areas on December 27, it said.

Water supply will be affected in areas including LIG DDA flats in Kalkaji, Panchsheel Enclave, Mayur Vihar Phase II, Akbar Road, Sarojini Nagar, Ashoka Hotel, Shanti Path, Safdarjung, Race Course, Sujan Singh Park, and Parliament Library premises, according to the statement.

The DJB said water tankers will be available and shared designated numbers for the central control room and other areas.
Tags: #Delhi #Delhi Jal Board #water supply
first published: Dec 25, 2021 03:10 pm

