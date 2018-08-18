Water storage in 91 reservoirs 4 percent higher

App
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 10:29 AM IST

Out of the 91 reservoirs, 37 reservoirs have hydropower benefit with installed capacity of more than 60 MW

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The water storage available in 91 major reservoirs of the country for the week ending on August 16 was 84.743 BCM, four percent higher than the previous week, according to a statement issued by the government. The total storage stood at 52 per cent of total capacity of these reservoirs. A week back, it was 48, the statement said.

However, the level of water storage in the week ending on August 16 was 112 per cent of the storage of corresponding period of last year and 96 per cent of storage of average of last 10 years, it said.

