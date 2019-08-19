App
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Water level in Yamuna crosses warning mark, Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting to assess situation

The Yamuna was flowing at 204.7 metres on August 19 and its water level is expected to rise up to 207 metres as 8.28 lakh cusecs water was released from Haryana's Hathni Kund barrage at 6 pm on August 18.

The water level in the River Yamuna crossed the warning mark on August 19, prompting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call a meeting of departments concerned to assess the situation and review arrangements in place.

The Yamuna was flowing at 204.7 metres on August 19 and its water level is expected to rise up to 207 metres as 8.28 lakh cusecs water was released from Haryana's Hathni Kund barrage at 6 pm on August 18, an official said.

"The CM has called a meeting of all departments concerned on Monday afternoon to assess the situation and review arrangements made to deal with the situation," a government official said.

The Delhi government on August 18 sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna river is expected to cross the danger mark

"Water level is rising due to heavy rains as well as release of water from Hathni Kund Barrage and water level of Yamuna may rise up to 207 metres by 10 am tomorrow, putting at risk to public life and property," the East Delhi district had said in its order.

It had directed all sub-divisional magistrates to evacuate people from low-lying areas with the help of Delhi Police and civil defence volunteers by 9 am on August 19.

Haryana released several lakhs cusecs of water in intervals on August 18. At 5 pm, 8.14 lakh cusecs water was released from the barrage, he had said.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 11:20 am

tags #environment #India #Yamuna

