Last Updated : Jul 21, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Water level in Mettur dam nearing full capacity

The inflow was 64,595 cusecs, resulting in increase in the level to 114.63 feet from 112 feet yesterday, they said, adding that the storage-level stood at 85.16 TMC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The water-level in Mettur Dam in nearby Salem district is inching closer to full capacity of 120 feet, with the level touching 115 feet this morning, official sources said.

The inflow was 64,595 cusecs, resulting in increase in the level to 114.63 feet from 112 feet yesterday, they said, adding that the storage-level stood at 85.16 TMC.

The discharge from the dam, which was opened on June 19, was about 20,000 cusecs. This would be increased in stages in another four or five days to reach the tail-end of Nagapattinam, thereby benefiting irrigation, the sources said.
First Published on Jul 21, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

