Water cess levied on hydro power project doesn't violate any law: Himachal chief minister

Mar 23, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

Water cess levied by the Himachal Pradesh government on hydro power generation projects does not violate any law, state chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

The remark came amid opposition from neighbouring states, Punjab and Haryana, which said the cess imposed under the HP Water Cess on Hydro Power Generation Act, 2023 is in violation of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.

"No provision of HP Water Cess on Hydro Power Generation Act 2023 violates any Act and objections of neighbouring states are not logical as water cess has already been imposed by Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir governments," the Himachal chief minister said in the state assembly.

Sukhu clarified that the Act implemented by the Himachal Pradesh government neither violates any kind of inter-state treaties nor the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty.