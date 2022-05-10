Watchdog to probe IndiGo for refusing to onboard specially abled child: Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

An IndiGo staffer called a distressed teen with disability a threat to other passengers. (Screengrab from video posted on Facebook by Manisha Gupta).

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced today on Twitter that a three-member fact-finding team from the regulator will visit Ranchi and Hyderabad to investigate the IndiGo incident in which a specially-abled child was denied boarding at the Ranchi airport.

Scindia tweeted, "Keeping the sensitive nature of the incident in mind, we have decided to conduct a fact-finding enquiry by a 3-member team under the @DGCAIndia. They will visit Ranchi & Hyderabad (place of stay of the family), and collect appropriate evidence within one week from today."



Keeping the sensitive nature of the incident in mind, we have decided to conduct a fact-finding enquiry by a 3-member team under the @DGCAIndia . They will visit Ranchi & Hyderabad (place of stay of the family), and collect appropriate evidence within one week from today. https://t.co/Jnpv5efZVy

— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 10, 2022

The Minister took to Twitter yesterday and warned IndiGo after it faced backlash on social media.

Cautioning IndiGo, Scindia had tweeted that their behaviour will not be tolerated. He also declared that he will personally investigate and take appropriate measures.

Also, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights asked the Jharkhand police on Monday to lodge an FIR in the matter.

After facing public anger for not allowing a specially-abled teenager and his family to board a flight at the Ranchi airport, IndiGo said it made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances.

Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said in statement on May 9 that the boy was "visibly in panic" at the boarding area.

The May 7 incident came to light after a detailed post by Facebook user Manisha Gupta sparked furore online.

Gupta added the teenager had calmed down with his parents' help and was ready to get on the plane, but the staff member declared him a risk to other passengers and refused to let him and his family get on board. She also shared a video of passengers arguing with the IndiGo employee to let the child board the plane.

As the boy was prohibited from boarding the airline's Ranchi-Hyderabad flight on Saturday, his parents -- who were with him -- also decided not to enter the plane.





