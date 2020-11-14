PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2020 11:41 AM IST

WATCH | Indian Army missiles hit Pakistani bunkers, fuel dumps, terror launchpads

Four Indian Army personnel, a BSF sub-inspector and six civilians were killed while four security forces personnel and eight civilians were injured in the firing by Pakistan during the multiple ceasefire violations, officials said.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Screenshot/ANI
Image: Screenshot/ANI

A number of videos released by the Indian Army showed the destruction of several Pakistani positions and bunkers across the Line of Control (LoC) with some of them going up in flames following the Indian retaliation to heavy cross-border shelling by the neighbouring country.

Pakistani troops opened fire in three sectors along the Line of Control between Gurez and Uri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13, said officials. The first ceasefire violation was reported from Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district around noon and it was followed by another round of firing in Keran sector of Kupwara district a few minutes later, they said.

Four Indian Army personnel, a BSF sub-inspector and six civilians were killed while four security forces personnel and eight civilians were injured in the firing by Pakistan during the multiple ceasefire violations, officials said. The Pakistan army also resorted to heavy firing and shelling targeting villages and forward areas along the LoC in Poonch district, injuring seven people, including two Army porters, they said.

Srinagar-based defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan used mortars and other weapons and deliberately targeted civilian areas.

Indian troops also retaliated strongly, killing eight Pakistani soldiers and injuring 12 others besides causing extensive damage to its infrastructure, officials and sources said.

The videos released by the Indian Army showed Indian anti-tank guided missiles and rockets hitting Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and terrorist launch pads across the LoC, destroying and setting them on fire.

This was the second infiltration attempt by Pakistan within a week. The earlier unsuccessful bid in Machil sector during the intervening night of November 7- 8 was foiled in which three militants were killed. Three Army soldiers, including a Captain, and a BSF jawan also lost their lives during the operation.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Nov 14, 2020 11:41 am

#Current Affairs #India #Pakistan

