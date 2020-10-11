172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|watch-biryani-clear-winner-against-covid-19-for-these-people-in-karnataka-5948601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

[Watch] Biryani clear winner against COVID-19 for these people in Karnataka

Owner of the eatery said, “We opened this stall around 22 years ago. No kind of preservative is put in our biryani. We serve more than thousands of kilograms of biryani in one day."

Moneycontrol News

While the world is busy fretting over the coronavirus, people in Karnataka's Hoskote seem to be consumed by the Biryani mania. A customer who had a rather long wait at a queue outside an eatery said, "I came here at 4 am but got my order at 6:30 am, as there's a long queue of about 1.5 km for biryani. The food is too delicious, it's worth the wait."

First Published on Oct 11, 2020 11:42 am

