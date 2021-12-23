MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Watch: Adar Poonawalla’s hilarious take on booster shot fighting Omicron variant of Covid-19

The video clip from the 1990 hit movie Home Alone emphasises the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine against virus variants.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 12:29 PM IST
"What's going on here!?" SII chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla wrote while sharing the 18-second video clip.

“What’s going on here!?” SII chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla wrote while sharing the 18-second video clip.


Amid rising concern over Omicron, Serum Institute of India (SII) chief executive Adar Poonawalla shared a meme video showing how a booster Covid-19 vaccine shot is defeating the new variant of coronavirus.

The video, created by US-based Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, shows a hilarious clip from the 1990 hit movie Home Alone, emphasising the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine against virus variants. The clip shows a boy fighting two men marked as Delta and Omicron variants of Covid-19. When he wins over one of the two men (Delta) by throwing a bucket (marked as vaccine), another (Omicron) rushes towards the boy. The boy then defeats the second man (Omicron) by using another bucket (marked as booster dose of the vaccine).

“What’s going on here!?” Poonawalla wrote while sharing the 18-second video clip.

Close

Show

Poonawalla’s tweet came a day after the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that blanket booster programmes in rich countries risk prolonging the world's battle with Covid-19 and said that no country can boost its way out of the pandemic. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the priority must be to reduce deaths and help all countries meet minimum vaccination targets that many still haven't reached. And he noted that the vast majority of hospitalisations and deaths are of unvaccinated people, not unboosted people.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the Omicron varaint of coronavirus

The WHO chief has previously called for a moratorium on boosters for healthy adults until the end of this year to counter unequal global vaccine distribution.

Also read | Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Meanwhile, the Opposition in India has started raising demands for booster shots amid rising cases of Omicron in the country. Yesterday, Congress leader P Chidambaram called for the booster shot, saying the government alone must bear the blame if a third wave strikes and infects a large number of vaccinated Indians.

Also read | PM Modi to hold meeting to review COVID-19 situation today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also asked the government to provide booster shots. Sharing data about vaccinations, Gandhi pointed out a daily shortfall of 553 lakh doses. "Majority of our population is still not vaccinated. When will GOI (government) begin booster shots? #VaccinateIndia," he said on Twitter.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Adar Poonawalla #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Omicron
first published: Dec 23, 2021 12:29 pm

