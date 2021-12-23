Watch: Adar Poonawalla’s hilarious take on booster shot fighting Omicron variant of Covid-19

“What’s going on here!?” SII chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla wrote while sharing the 18-second video clip.

Amid rising concern over Omicron, Serum Institute of India (SII) chief executive Adar Poonawalla shared a meme video showing how a booster Covid-19 vaccine shot is defeating the new variant of coronavirus.

The video, created by US-based Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, shows a hilarious clip from the 1990 hit movie Home Alone, emphasising the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine against virus variants. The clip shows a boy fighting two men marked as Delta and Omicron variants of Covid-19. When he wins over one of the two men (Delta) by throwing a bucket (marked as vaccine), another (Omicron) rushes towards the boy. The boy then defeats the second man (Omicron) by using another bucket (marked as booster dose of the vaccine).

“What’s going on here!?” Poonawalla wrote while sharing the 18-second video clip.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Poonawalla’s tweet came a day after the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that blanket booster programmes in rich countries risk prolonging the world's battle with Covid-19 and said that no country can boost its way out of the pandemic. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the priority must be to reduce deaths and help all countries meet minimum vaccination targets that many still haven't reached. And he noted that the vast majority of hospitalisations and deaths are of unvaccinated people, not unboosted people.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the Omicron varaint of coronavirus

The WHO chief has previously called for a moratorium on boosters for healthy adults until the end of this year to counter unequal global vaccine distribution.

Also read | Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Meanwhile, the Opposition in India has started raising demands for booster shots amid rising cases of Omicron in the country. Yesterday, Congress leader P Chidambaram called for the booster shot, saying the government alone must bear the blame if a third wave strikes and infects a large number of vaccinated Indians.

Also read | PM Modi to hold meeting to review COVID-19 situation today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also asked the government to provide booster shots. Sharing data about vaccinations, Gandhi pointed out a daily shortfall of 553 lakh doses. "Majority of our population is still not vaccinated. When will GOI (government) begin booster shots? #VaccinateIndia," he said on Twitter.