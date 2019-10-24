Washim Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Washim Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Washim Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Washim constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Washim is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Washim district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Washim Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 57.39% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 54.53% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Malik Lakhan Sahadev won this seat by a margin of 4393 votes, which was 2.35% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 186954 votes.Lakhan Sahadeo Malik won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 24229 votes. BJP polled 151310 votes, 43.07% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am