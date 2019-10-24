Washim Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Washim Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Washim is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Washim district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Washim Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 57.39% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 54.53% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Malik Lakhan Sahadev won this seat by a margin of 4393 votes, which was 2.35% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 186954 votes.