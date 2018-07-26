App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wasatch Advisors hikes stake in V-Mart Retail to 7.04%

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Wasatch Advisors has hiked its stake in value fashion and lifestyle products retailer V-Mart Retail to 7.04 percent by buying 3.68 lakh shares in the open market. As per a regulatory filing to BSE, Wasatch Advisors, which had 5.01 percent stake earlier, increased its shareholding in the company to 7.04 percent by buying shares on July 24 from the open market.

Based on average weighted price of V-Mart Retails's stock on July 24 at Rs 2,392.10 apiece, the transaction is estimated to be valued at Rs 88.23 crore.

During the first quarter for 2018-19, V-Mart reported 15 percent increase in revenue to Rs 361.2 crore and 11 percent rise in profit after tax at Rs 24.9 crore.

Last month V-Mart Retail said it plans to invest Rs 300 crore to double store count and treble its turnover to Rs 3,500 crore in the next five years.

V-Mart, which primarily operates in tier II, tier III and tier IV cities and follows a cluster-based model approach to expand, plans to add more than 200 stores in the next five years to create a network of 400 outlets. It currently operates about 180 outlets in 14 states in India

Stock of the company was trading 1.20 percent higher at Rs 2,380 apiece on BSE.

First Published on Jul 26, 2018 01:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

