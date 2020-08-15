Was Sushant Singh Rajput paying EMIs for Ankita Lokhande's flat?

In a series of tweets on August 14, actor Ankita Lokhande said that it was her, not late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was paying EMIs for a residential apartment in Malad, Mumbai.

A news report earlier claimed, citing sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED), that the late actor was paying instalments for the flat worth Rs 4.5 crore. The report suggests that the flat continues to be occupied by Lokhande.

The ED is currently investigating the case related to the alleged embezzlement of Rs 15 crore from Rajput's bank accounts.

In a series of tweets, Lokhande shared her flat's registration documents and bank statements to claim that she was paying the EMIs.



Here i cease all the https://t.co/Hijb7p0Gy6 transparent as I could https://t.co/YUZm1qmB3L Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say pic.twitter.com/qpGQsIaOGw

— Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 14, 2020

"Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could. My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on a monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say (sic)," she wrote.

Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the money laundering case, said during her questioning that Rajput could not ask Lokhande to vacate the property even though he was paying instalments for it, a report by India Today said citing ED sources.

Also read: What Rhea Chakraborty told ED about her properties

On July 25, Rajput's father KK Singh filed a complaint with Patna police against Chakraborty and a few others, including her family members, accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

Singh alleged financial irregularities in bank accounts of Rajput, who was found dead in his suburban Bandra residence on June 14. In his complaint, Singh alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput’s bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor.

Based on the complaint, Patna police filed an FIR against Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, and others.

On July 31, the ED registered a money laundering case against Chakraborty and her family members.