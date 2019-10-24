Warora Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Warora Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Warora is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Chandrapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Warora Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 65.5% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 63.96% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Suresh Alias Balubhau Narayan Dhanorkar won this seat by a margin of 2004 votes, which was 1.1% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 182661 votes.