Warora Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Warora Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Warora Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Warora constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Warora is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Chandrapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Warora Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 65.5% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 63.96% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Suresh Alias Balubhau Narayan Dhanorkar won this seat by a margin of 2004 votes, which was 1.1% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 182661 votes.Deotale Sanjay Wamanrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 3740 votes. INC polled 156107 votes, 33.25% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am