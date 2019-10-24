Wardha Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Wardha Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Wardha is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Wardha district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Wardha Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 58.68% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 60.97% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar won this seat by a margin of 8550 votes, which was 5.15% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 166115 votes.