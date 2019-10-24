Wardha Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Wardha Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Wardha Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Wardha constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Wardha is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Wardha district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Wardha Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 58.68% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 60.97% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar won this seat by a margin of 8550 votes, which was 5.15% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 166115 votes.Deshmukh Suresh Bapuraoji won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 11665 votes. IND polled 147173 votes, 35.39% of the total votes polled.
