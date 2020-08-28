Want to update one or multiple Aadhaar card fields? Here is how to do it

Aadhaar card is one of the important documents for every Indian citizen. Keeping an Aadhaar card up-to-date is crucial as it is the most sought-after and trusted identity and address proof document.

To update your Aadhaar card, either you can visit the Aadhaar Enrollment center (Aadhaar Seva Kendra) or utilise the online services.

UIDAI said in a tweet, "Whether you update one field or many, charges for the Aadhaar update will be Rs 100, if you are also updating your biometrics".

If you are only updating your demographic details, UIDAI charges Rs 50.

Documents required to change details in Aadhaar

Valid documents for changing your name or address or date of birth in Aadhaar to be submitted along with the application form and fees. UIDAI accepts 32 documents as proof of identity, 45 documents as proof of address and 15 documents as proof of date of birth. You can submit any one of the valid proofs to alter details in your Aadhaar.

These changes in Aadhaar does not require documents

You can get your mobile number updated in the Aadhaar card without submitting any documents. You can also get your latest photo updated with any documents. Other details such as biometrics, gender and email ID can also be updated in a hassle free way.

How you can book appointment to update Aadhaar

You can book your appointment at the Aadhaar Seva Kendra through UIDAI website.

Go to My Aadhaar Tab -- get Aadhaar -- book an appointment.

You can book an appointment at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for Aadhaar services including fresh Aadhaar enrollment and updation of name, address, mobile number, email ID, date of birth, gender or biometrics. This facility is not available at all at Aadhaar Seva Kendras. For now, you can book an appointment only at a few centres.

Updates in Aadhaar card cannot be made again and again

UIDAI has put some restrictions on the number of times the changes can be made. Like, you can only update your name twice. Date of birth and gender can only be updated once during the lifetime of the Aadhaar card holder. So, stay cautious while making changes to Aadhaar. You cannot keep on updating your Aadhaar whenever you feel like.