    Want to see India play active part on world stage that its size, economic heft dictate: UK

    PTI
    September 22, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

    India is an incredibly important player on the world stage and London wants to see it play the full and active part in the global arena in line with its size, economic heft and influence, UK Foreign secretary James Cleverly has said.

    Reiterating support for India's permanent membership in the UN Security Council, he underlined that long-standing institutions like the United Nations need to evolve to ensure its future is as influential as its past.

    "The United Nations, like all long-standing and important institutions, needs to evolve to make sure that its future is as influential as its recent past. India is an incredibly important player on the global stage in so many ways," Cleverly told PTI.
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 08:16 am
