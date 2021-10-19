MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Want to make a new IRCTC account to book train tickets? Here's a step-by-step guide

Here are the simple steps you can follow to create a new account on IRCTC and book tickets online.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST

Passengers need to register with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or its application software (app) to book train tickets.

Indian Railways have started several special trains keeping the festival season in mind. Passengers can book train tickets sitting at home through their mobile phones, desktop or laptop by just creating a new IRCTC account.

“Want to book train tickets but do not have an #IRCTC account yet. Create your #IRCTC ticketing account in these simple steps and book your train tickets now", IRCTC on October 19 shared a video on how to register on IRCTC.

Creating a new account on IRCTC: Here's step by step guide:

-Go to the official website of IRCTC

-On top of the page, click on Register option

Close

Related stories

-IRCTC registration form will appear

-Fill in your username, which has to be between 3 to 35 words

-Select the security question and its answer

-Enter your name, gender, marital status, occupation, date of birth

-Fill up a valid email ID and mobile number as your login password

-Enter your full address, including pin code

- Enter the text from the image and then click on the Submit’ button

-Verify the account by entering the code sent at your registered number/email ID. Click on Submit’

-You will get a message: ‘Registered Successfully’

Booking train tickets on IRCTC: Here's how

-Visit at irctc.co.in

-Click on the log in option on the homepage

-After logging in, you have to go to ‘Book Your Ticket’ page

-Enter starting and ending station, boarding and destination station

-Select date of your journey and the class in which you want to travel

-Check if the seat is available in the train of your choice

-If seats are available, click on book now option

-Provide required details to book tickets

-Enter mobile number and captcha

-Pay charges online using credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI

-Finally, you will receive a message on your phone

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #IRCTC
first published: Oct 19, 2021 12:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.