Want to make a new IRCTC account to book train tickets? Here's a step-by-step guide

Passengers need to register with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or its application software (app) to book train tickets.

Indian Railways have started several special trains keeping the festival season in mind. Passengers can book train tickets sitting at home through their mobile phones, desktop or laptop by just creating a new IRCTC account.



Want to book train tickets but do not have an #IRCTC account yet.

Create your #IRCTC ticketing account in these simple steps and book your train tickets now.#userregistration#irctcticketing#irctcaccount#trainbooking

“Want to book train tickets but do not have an #IRCTC account yet. Create your #IRCTC ticketing account in these simple steps and book your train tickets now", IRCTC on October 19 shared a video on how to register on IRCTC.

Creating a new account on IRCTC: Here's step by step guide:

-Go to the official website of IRCTC

-On top of the page, click on Register option

-IRCTC registration form will appear

-Fill in your username, which has to be between 3 to 35 words

-Select the security question and its answer

-Enter your name, gender, marital status, occupation, date of birth

-Fill up a valid email ID and mobile number as your login password

-Enter your full address, including pin code

- Enter the text from the image and then click on the Submit’ button

-Verify the account by entering the code sent at your registered number/email ID. Click on Submit’

-You will get a message: ‘Registered Successfully’

Booking train tickets on IRCTC: Here's how

-Visit at irctc.co.in

-Click on the log in option on the homepage

-After logging in, you have to go to ‘Book Your Ticket’ page

-Enter starting and ending station, boarding and destination station

-Select date of your journey and the class in which you want to travel

-Check if the seat is available in the train of your choice

-If seats are available, click on book now option

-Provide required details to book tickets

-Enter mobile number and captcha

-Pay charges online using credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI

-Finally, you will receive a message on your phone