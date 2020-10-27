172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|want-to-link-aadhaar-card-with-irctc-account-for-easy-bookings-here-are-some-simple-steps-6021881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Want to link Aadhaar card with IRCTC account for easy bookings? Here are some simple steps

Wondering how to do Aadhaar KYC for easy bookings on IRCTC. Check out these simple steps to link Aadhaar with IRCTC account

Moneycontrol News

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allows passengers to book train tickets online through a website or app. Waiting (WL), RAC (reservation against cancellation) and confirmed (full berth) status are given to the passengers who book train tickets.

PNR (Passenger Name Record), ticket status and fare details are sent to the customer through an SMS when the ticket is booked successfully.

Through the IRCTC website or app, in a month a person can book a maximum of six tickets. However, personal users can increase it to 12 tickets. 

Close

Here are the  steps to link the Aadhaar card number to the IRCTC account:

- Visit IRCTC website irctc.co.in.

- User ID and password to be entered.

-  Click on 'Aadhaar KYC' on 'My Profile Tab'.

- OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number after entering Aadhaar number on it.

- Click on the 'Verify' option after entering OTP.

- The Aadhaar number has to be verified before that click on submit.

Connecting passengers with Aadhaar card number - here's how

- IRCTC website to be visited by the passenger.

- Username and password to be entered.

- Click on 'Master List' in the profile section.

- Details of new passengers like Aadhaar number, gender, date of birth which is printed on the Aadhar card to be entered.

- Submit it

- You will see 'verified', after verification.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #personal finance

