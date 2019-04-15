App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Want to learn a new skill? Take short breaks: Study

"Everyone thinks you need to 'practice, practice, practice' when learning something new. Instead, we found that resting, early and often, may be just as critical to learning as practice," said Leonardo G Cohen, senior investigator at NIH.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Taking short breaks, early and often, may help our brains learn new skills, according to a study. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health in the US found that our brains may solidify the memories of new skills we practiced a few seconds earlier by taking a short rest.

The results, published in the journal Current Biology, highlight the critically important role rest may play in learning.

"Everyone thinks you need to 'practice, practice, practice' when learning something new. Instead, we found that resting, early and often, may be just as critical to learning as practice," said Leonardo G Cohen, senior investigator at NIH.

"Our ultimate hope is that the results of our experiments will help patients recover from the paralysing effects caused by strokes and other neurological injuries by informing the strategies they use to 'relearn' lost skills," Cohen said in a statement.

related news

Marlene Bonstrup, a postdoctoral fellow in Cohen's lab, looked at brain waves recorded from healthy volunteers in learning and memory experiments.

The waves were recorded from right-handed volunteers with a highly sensitive scanning technique called magnetoencephalography.

The subjects sat in a chair facing a computer screen and under a long cone-shaped brain scanning cap.

The experiment began when they were shown a series of numbers on a screen and asked to type the numbers as many times as possible with their left hands for 10 seconds.

The were asked to take a 10 second break and then repeat this trial cycle of alternating practice and rest 35 more times.

This strategy is typically used to reduce any complications that could arise from fatigue or other factors.

The volunteers' speed at which they correctly typed the numbers improved dramatically during the first few trials and then levelled off around the 11th cycle.

"I noticed that participants' brain waves seemed to change much more during the rest periods than during the typing sessions," said Bonstrup.

By reanalysing the data, she and her colleagues found that the volunteers' performance improved primarily during the short rests, and not during typing.

They found that improvements made during the rest periods added up to the overall gains the volunteers made that day.

Moreover, these gains were much greater than the ones seen after the volunteers returned the next day to try again, suggesting that the early breaks played as critical a role in learning as the practicing itself.

By looking at the brain waves, Bonstrup found activity patterns that suggested the volunteers' brains were consolidating, or solidifying, memories during the rest periods.

They found that the changes in the size of brain waves, called beta rhythms, correlated with the improvements the volunteers made during the rests.

Further analysis suggested that the changes in beta oscillations primarily happened in the right hemispheres of the volunteers' brains and along neural networks connecting the frontal and parietal lobes that are known to help control the planning of movements.

These changes only happened during the breaks and were the only brain wave patterns that correlated with performance.

"Our results suggest that it may be important to optimise the timing and configuration of rest intervals when implementing rehabilitative treatments in stroke patients or when learning to play the piano in normal volunteers," said Cohen.

"Whether these results apply to other forms of learning and memory formation remains an open question," he said.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

Exclusive: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara come together for Netflix's ...

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry is too hot to handle ...

Exclusive: Rani Mukerji’s brother makes film on bipolar disorder; sp ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Florida Man Killed by 'Extremely Dangerous' Flightless Bird He Kept on ...

Infographics: Key Statistics Every Voter Should Know

Viral Photo of Sambit Patra Kneeling on Pakistan Flag Turns Out to be ...

Mercedes-Benz Maker Daimler Faces Probe Over New Cheating Software

India Successfully Test Fires 1,000-km Range Sub-Sonic Cruise Missile ...

Game of Thrones S8 E2 Preview: The White Walkers Are Here, Where are t ...

Child Rights Panel Seeks Report From District Magistrates After Minors ...

Maisie Williams: Even if Game of Thrones is the Greatest Thing I Ever ...

Game of Thrones Season 8: Best Ways to Avoid Spoilers

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aggressive Congress chief minis ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why is Prime Minister Modi so obsessed with ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty near 11,700; Tata Motors surge ...

It's The Economy: Sharp fall in private sector investments, exports la ...

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP's hopes lie in Sabarimala factor, support f ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

EC crackdown on poll code violations unmistakable, but more gumption n ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.