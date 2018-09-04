App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 11:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Walmart says it is in compliance with with anti-corruption laws

Walmart's reaction comes after the Delhi High Court set aside the Central Vigilance Commission's inquiry into bribery allegations against Walmart's Indian arm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US retail major Walmart said Tuesday that the company is in compliance with anti-corruption laws in the US and global markets, including India, where it operates.

Walmart's reaction comes after the Delhi High Court set aside the Central Vigilance Commission's inquiry into bribery allegations against Walmart's Indian arm.

"Walmart is committed to operating in a responsible and legal manner, wherever we do business. Compliance with anti-corruption laws in the US and all international markets, including India, is a key priority," said Walmart in a statement.

It further added: "We respect the ruling of the Delhi High Court". CVC had initiated an investigation into the retail company after a US-based media house had reported that Walmart had allegedly bribed Indian government officials to obtain custom clearances and permission to open and run stores here.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 11:36 pm

tags #India #Walmart

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.