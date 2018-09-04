Walmart says it is in compliance with with anti-corruption laws

US retail major Walmart said Tuesday that the company is in compliance with anti-corruption laws in the US and global markets, including India, where it operates.

Walmart's reaction comes after the Delhi High Court set aside the Central Vigilance Commission's inquiry into bribery allegations against Walmart's Indian arm.

"Walmart is committed to operating in a responsible and legal manner, wherever we do business. Compliance with anti-corruption laws in the US and all international markets, including India, is a key priority," said Walmart in a statement.

It further added: "We respect the ruling of the Delhi High Court". CVC had initiated an investigation into the retail company after a US-based media house had reported that Walmart had allegedly bribed Indian government officials to obtain custom clearances and permission to open and run stores here.