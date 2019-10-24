Wai Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Wai Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Wai Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Wai constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Wai is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Satara district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Wai Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 69.24% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.57% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jadhav (Patil) Makrand Laxmanrao won this seat by a margin of 38702 votes, which was 17.72% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 218446 votes.
Makarand Laxmanrao Jadhav Patil won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 21825 votes. IND polled 199076 votes, 40.63% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am