Wadala wall collapse: HC suggests inspection by experts

The Bombay High Court today said that an experts' committee can be set up to inspect the site of the recent wall collapse in suburban Wadala and suggest remedial measures.

A division bench of Justices A S Oka and Riyaz Chagla was hearing a petition filed by Dosti Blossom Society, challenging the permission granted to Dosti Realty to construct high-rise buildings in the area.

Society's lawyer Atul Damle said the construction was causing damage to the existing buildings in the area, including Dosti Blossom.

Referring to the incident on June 25, when compound wall of Lloyd Building adjacent to the construction site of Dosti Realty collapsed, burying several cars in debris, he demanded that the realty firm should be asked not to carry out further construction.

Dosti Blossom residents moved the court after Monday's incident.

Lawyer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Anil Sakhre said a stop-work notice has already been issued to Dosti Realty, and only remedial work of backfill and concretization of the collapsed wall was on.

The court suggested that all parties to the petition can choose an expert institution such as the IIT-Bombay or the city-based Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) to conduct site inspection.

"The parties can get in touch with expert institutions and let us know tomorrow. We will appoint that institution so that work (on remedial measures) can begin immediately considering the grave nature of the case," Justice Oka said.