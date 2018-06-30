App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wadala wall collapse: HC asks IIT-B to set up expert team to suggest measures

"The IIT director shall set up the team and the said team shall visit the site and suggest what immediate remedial measures should be undertaken," Bombay High Court said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court today asked the director of IIT-Bombay to set up an expert team comprising structural engineers and others to inspect the site of the recent wall collapse at Wadala here and suggest remedial measures. A division bench of Justices A S Oka and Riyaz Chagla was hearing a petition filed by Dosti Blossom Society, challenging the permission granted to Dosti Realty to construct high-rises in the area.

"The IIT director shall set up the team and the said team shall visit the site and suggest what immediate remedial measures should be undertaken," the court said.

Society's lawyer Atul Damle said the construction was causing damage to the existing buildings in the area, including Dosti Blossom.

Referring to the June 25 incident, in which the compound wall of Lloyd Building adjacent to the construction site of Dosti Realty collapsed, burying several cars in the debris, Damle demanded that the realty firm be asked not to carry out further construction.

Dosti Blossom residents moved the court after Monday's incident.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on July 6 by when the Indian Institute of Technology team will have to submit its initial report.

Lawyer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Anil Sakhre had yesterday told the court a stop-work notice has already been issued to Dosti Realty, and only remedial work of backfill and concretisation of the collapsed wall was on.
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #BMC #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #IIT Bombay #India #Wadala wall collapse

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.