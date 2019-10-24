Wadala Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Wadala Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Wadala is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai City district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Wadala Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 61.39% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 46.27% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar won this seat by a margin of 800 votes, which was 0.66% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 120911 votes.