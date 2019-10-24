Wadala Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Wadala Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Wadala Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Wadala constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Wadala is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai City district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Wadala Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 61.39% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 46.27% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar won this seat by a margin of 800 votes, which was 0.66% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 120911 votes.
Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 30030 votes. INC polled 112272 votes, 49.7% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am