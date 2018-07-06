App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wadala cave in: Backfill work underway as per IIT suggestions, High Court told

A division bench of justices A S Oka and Riyaz Chagla had last week asked the director of the IIT to set up a team comprising structural engineers and others to inspect the site and suggest both immediate and permanent measures.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court was told today that an expert team from IIT-Bombay had inspected the site of a wall collapse in Wadala and backfill work was underway as per its suggestions.

A division bench of justices A S Oka and Riyaz Chagla had last week asked the director of the IIT to set up a team comprising structural engineers and others to inspect the site and suggest both immediate and permanent measures.

The order was passed in a petition, filed by the Dosti Blossom Society, challenging the permission granted to Dosti Realty to construct high-rises in the area.

The petition was filed after the June 25 incident when the compound of Lloyd Building, adjacent to the construction site of Dosti Realty, caved in, burying several cars in the debris.

The petitioner's counsel, Atul Damle, had argued that the construction activity was causing damage to the existing buildings in the area, including Dosti Blossom.

He demanded that the realty firm be asked not to carry out further construction work.

The court was today informed by Damle and Dosti Realty's counsel Ravi Kadam that the IIT team was on site and had given certain suggestions.

"Ninety per cent of the backfill work is done under the team's supervision. We've used some of their suggestions," Kadam said.

The bench then sought a detailed report from the IIT team on July 12 when it will hear the petition.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 03:47 pm

tags #India #Legal

