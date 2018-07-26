Waaree Energies module manufacturing capacity touches 1.5 GW

Solar photovoltaic module maker Waaree Energies today said its manufacturing capacity has touched 1,500 MW with the addition of a new factory in Gujarat.

"Waaree has become India's largest solar panel manufacturer with the launch of the 1,000 MW plant in Vapi, Gujarat, taking our total capacity to 1,500 MW," company's director Sunil Rathi said in a statement issued here.

The first Waaree unit in Surat, Gujarat, which was established in 2007, has a capacity of 500 MW.

"With this new plant, we are looking at extending current product lines as well as expanding our presence in the country and internationally," he said. The company has already supplied over 1,700 MW of solar panels till date, and commissioned over 500 MW of solar EPC in India.Hitachi Vantara appoints Hemant Tiwari as VP, GM for India Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, today announced the appointment of Hemant Tiwari as vice president and general manager for India.

Tiwari will lead Hitachi Vantara's business and operations in India with a focus on growing the overall business, building up the partner ecosystem, and accelerating expansion of the company's revenue and market share in India, a release said here.

Prior to joining Hitachi Vantara, Tiwari worked at Hewlett Packard for over two decades in various senior management positions across Asia and India.

"India is a critical market for us. We are excited about the leadership Tiwari will provide in growing our business in the India market through our expertise and innovative technology solutions," Daniel Chong, senior vice president and general manager of Hitachi Vantara APAC, said. Emotion AI startup Entropik Tech raises $1.1m from BIF, others Emotion AI Entropik Tech today announced its pre-series A round of $1.1 million led by BIF (Bharat Innovation Fund) and co-invested by IDFC-Parampara Capital, Arthavida Ventures and PayU MD Jitendra Gupta.

Existing investors also participated in the round. The investments will help Entropik Tech scale their platform Affect Lab2.0, launch more IP based products and increase global footprint, it said in a statement.

Part of Accenture Ventures Cohort, Viacom18 VStEP program, SAP& Plug and Play accelerator programs, the tech startup is also the first company in the $100 million Bharat Innovation Funds portfolio. Travel channel Travelxp launches 4K HDR channel in Canada Travel channel Travelxp today said it has launched Travelxp 4K in Canada.

Travelxp 4K will be the first 4K HDR linear television channel to launch in Canada and will enable the company to reach a total of 92 million TV homes in 26 countries, the company said in a statement.

"We are delighted to launch Travelxp 4K as the first 4K HDR channel of Canada on the reputed Telus Optik TV platform. Canada is a large and important market with a highly evolved audience which is known to be amongst the largest spenders on international travel," Travelxp Chief Executive Officer Prashant Chothani said.

It will offer exclusive, premium and 100 percent originally-produced travel content in 4K HDR quality.