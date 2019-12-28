App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vyapam scam: MP STF registers cases against 6 persons

The scam is related to manipulation in the selection process for government colleges and jobs conducted by Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, now rechristened as Madhya Pradesh professional examination board.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh police's Special Task Force (STF) filed FIRs against six persons in the Vyapam scam, a senior official said on Saturday.

The scam is related to manipulation in the selection process for government colleges and jobs conducted by Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, now rechristened as Madhya Pradesh professional examination board.

It involved impersonation of candidates, copying, blank answer sheets and fake marks.

Close

Earlier in 2015, the Supreme Court had transferred cases related to Vyapam scam to CBI. Now the state STF has reopened the pending cases.

related news

Talking to reporters, STF chief and Additional Director General Ashok Awasthi said, "STF has registered six cases in Vyapam scam in past two days. On Saturday, cases were registered in three cases against Pallav Amritphale, Hitesh Alawa (both appeared in Pre Medical Test or PMT in 2009) and Divashish Vishwas (appeared in 2007 PMT) for photo mismatch and other document related irregularities."

Earlier on Friday, STF registered FIRs against Seema Patel (PMT-2004), Vikas Agrawal (PMT-2005) and Sitaram Sharma (PMT-2009) for furnishing fake domicile certificates to seek admission in medical college.

Awasthi said complaints were received that some Vyapam accused had not faced any action, after which MP Home minister Bala Bachchan ordered probe in September this year.

After examination of 197 complaints, FIRs have been filed against six PMT candidates, the ADG said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 28, 2019 07:39 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.