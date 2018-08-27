App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 09:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VVS Laxman commends ATM guard for giving free lessons to poor children

Brijendra Singh, who is a retired army personnel continues to serve the nation by teaching underprivileged kids every evening outside the ATM where he works

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

An ATM security guard in Dehradun is getting a lot of love online after former cricketer VVS Laxman, on Friday, shared two photos of him, saluting him for his selfless act of teaching underprivileged children.

Brijendra Singh, who is a retired army personnel continues to serve the nation by teaching underprivileged kids every evening outside the ATM.

Laxman took to Twitter and expressed his awe for Singh hailing the work he has done and is doing to serve the nation.

However, this is not the first time Singh’s work has been appreciated. Back in 2016, his work with kids from the nearby slum first went viral. Now Laxman’s post has brought his work to people’s attention again.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 09:09 pm

tags #India #Trending News

