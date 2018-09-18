App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

VVPATs to be used in Rajasthan assembly polls: EC

The 'M3'-type EVMs are equipped with a self-diagnostic system for authentication of genuineness of the machines.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a first, polling in all 200 constituencies in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections would be conducted through Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and EVM M-3 machines, Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said Tuesday. The machines will be used at 51,796 polling booths across the state.

"The polling would be conducted in a fair and transparent manner with the new technology on all 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan so that there is no doubt in anyone's mind against the election process," Rawat said at a press conference here.

He said the election commission firmly believes that EVM and VVPAT machines are "non-tamperable" and credible.

The chief election commissioner said accessibility observers would be appointed for the first time in the assembly elections in the state due later this year, and at least one polling booth in each assembly constituency would be managed by women.

He said that a 'cVIGIL' mobile app has been launched through which the citizens can keep a strict vigil on the elections and report unlawful campaign activities and violation of election code of conduct.

Complaints lodged through the app will be resolved in a maximum of 100 minutes, he added.

Rawat said out of the 200 assembly constituencies, 141 are general seats whereas 34 and 25 seats, respectively, are reserved for SC and ST category.

As per the electoral voters list updated till July 31, 2018, there were 475.10 lakh voters, including 248.21 lakh men and 226.89 lakh women. Nearly 349 voters from the third gender category are also likely to exercise their franchise in the elections.

He said that income tax officials would be appointed to keep a vigil on election expenditure by the candidates.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 09:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

