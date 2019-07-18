App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

VVIP chopper scam: Delhi HC seeks alleged defence dealer's reply on plea challenging bail

The ED has challenged the June 1 order of a trial court which granted bail to Gupta, arrested by the agency on March 26 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Delhi High Court on July 18 sought response of Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, on ED's plea challenging his bail.

Justice Sunil Gaur issued notice to Gupta and listed the matter for further hearing on September 12.

The ED has challenged the June 1 order of a trial court which granted bail to Gupta, arrested by the agency on March 26 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Close

The trial court had granted him relief on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.

It had put various conditions on the accused, including that he would not tamper with the evidence and not to leave the country without the court's prior permission.

ED had opposed the bail plea saying that the probe was at an initial stage and the accused may flee from justice, hampering the investigation, if granted relief.

Gupta's counsel had submitted that the accused had always cooperated with the investigation and will be available as and when required by the probe agency as he has deep roots in India.

The agency on May 22 had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Gupta.

According to the ED, Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajeev Saxena, who turned approver after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam #ED #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.