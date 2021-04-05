English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

VVIP chopper scam: Delhi court grants bail to businessman in money laundering case

As per Enforcement Directorate's allegations, the accused had through his companies committed the offence of money laundering in respect of proceeds of crime amounting to USD 24,624,298.

PTI
April 05, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST
Representational Image (Pixabay)

Representational Image (Pixabay)

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to businessman Anoop Kumar Gupta in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper scam. Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to the accused noting that the investigation will take time to complete and he has been in custody since January 29, 2021.

As per Enforcement Directorate's allegations, the accused had through his companies committed the offence of money laundering in respect of proceeds of crime amounting to USD 24,624,298.

ED arrests KRBL director Anoop Gupta in VVIP choppers money laundering case

The accused is admitted to bail on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of the like amount with further conditions that the accused shall not tamper with evidence and shall not try to contact or influence the witnesses.., the court said.

It further directed the accused to join the probe as and when called by the investigating officer, and will not leave India without the permission of the court.
PTI
TAGS: #Anoop Kumar Gupta #Delhi court #money laundering case #VVIP chopper scam
first published: Apr 5, 2021 07:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.