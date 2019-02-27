App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

VVIP Chopper case: Rajeev Saxena moves Delhi court to become approver

The court has posted the matter for hearing tomorrow.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Rajeev Saxena, who was arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money-laundering case, on February 27 moved a Delhi court to become an approver in the case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar sought the Enforcement Directorate's response on Saxena's plea to become an approver.

The court has posted the matter for hearing tomorrow.

Saxena, a director of two Dubai-based firms - UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings - is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the AgustaWestland case.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 12:23 pm

tags #AgustaWestland Chopper case #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.