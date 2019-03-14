VVIP Chopper case: No objection if Rajeev Saxena becomes approver, ED tells Delhi court

The Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court on March 14 that it has no objection if Rajeev Saxena, an alleged middleman, is allowed to turn approver in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

The probe agency told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that if Saxena turns approver it would be very useful for the ED.

Saxena, who has sought to become an approver in the case had on March 6 recorded his statement during in-chamber proceedings after which the court sent the copies of his statement to the special judge hearing the case.

He was earlier granted bail by the court on medical grounds after the perusal of reports submitted by AIIMS.

The court posted the matter for consideration on March 25.

Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms -- UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings -- is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal scam.

Christian Michel, former AgustaWestland and Finmeccanica directors Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini, former Air Force chief SP Tyagi and Saxena's wife Shivani have also been named by the agency in the charge sheet.